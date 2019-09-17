Commissioner says bridge work will make Old Highway 431 safer

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - It will cost $8.5 million to replace four bridges on Old Highway 431 near Hampton Cove.
Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill says they’re dangerous, and now they’re taking steps to fix the problem.
Members of the Madison County Commission have already spent more than a year working on this project to widen the four bridges on Old Highway 431. Not only are they too narrow where some drivers have to yield to oncoming traffic, it’s also impossible for bicyclists or anybody who wants to walk across these bridges to do so safely.
But that will all change when construction begins.
When you drive on the road, it’s impossible to miss all the street signs warning you about the danger of these bridges. For example, one section of bridge where it looks like someone smashed it with their car is currently held together with strong wire.
“It’s exciting to remove those bridges and put a 37-foot long bridge in place that’s going to be safe for walkers, safe for cars to meet, and we’re thankful this process is carried out as quickly as it has,” said Hill.
Commissioners are currently accepting bids for this construction project until Sept. 27.
“I know there are a lot of residents in this area that are excited about that. Residents that have been here their entire life and residents that just moved into the Hampton Cove area," said Hill.
Hill says once construction starts, it could take more than a year and a half to complete those four bridges on Old Highway 431.
Hill says 15,000 commuters travel across the bridges every day.
He says they’ll establish detour routes once construction starts.
The project will use Tennessee Valley Authority funds, not gas tax money.
