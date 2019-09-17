Candidates for Madison County Schools Superintendent will be announced Tuesday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Five candidates for the superintendent position in the Madison County School System will be announced Tuesday night at the school board meeting.
A spokesperson for the school system said no one in the system, including the school board, knows who these candidates are. The school board paid the Alabama Association of School Boards to do the national search, so the AASB will announce the candidates Tuesday night.
Mark Minskey, deputy and interim superintendent, has been at the helm since former superintendent Matt Massey resigned in July to be the first president of Huntsville’s new magnet school.
From Massey’s official resignation in July, the school board had 180 days to fill the position, the board still has more than 100 days to pick Massey’s replacement.
Each candidate will go through an interview process with Madison County School Board. The process will also include a public interview, where people can come and sit in.
The chosen candidate will serve out the remainder of Massey’s term, which is about three years.
Tim Hall, Madison County Schools spokesperson, said he believes this is a attractive job because of the dynamic and successful school system they have built in Madison County.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.