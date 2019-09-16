Three women charged with drug possession during traffic stop

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County investigators arrested three women during a traffic stop early Sunday morning. Deputies pulled over a vehicle without a tag traveling on Highway 67 in Priceville.
The driver, Sashe Agnew, told deputies she had recently purchased the vehicle but did not have her drivers license or proof of purchase. Deputies searched the vehicle with the drivers’ permission and found a black scale with a crystal-like residue consistent with meth, a second scale, syringe, several small clear baggies and a crystal-like rock consistent with meth in the car and Agnew’s purse.
Deputies also located a pink makeup bag they say belonged to one of the passengers, Ava Franklin. Deputies found marijuana, 5 blunts, a clear glass smoking pipe, three syringes, two cut straws, and two small baggies, along with an additional 15.3 grams of methamphetamine.
Deputies arrested 30-year-old Sashe Agnew of Danville. She’s charged with possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $5,000.
38-year-old Ava Marie Franklin of Hartselle is charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. Franklin’s bond was set at $5,600.
Deputies also arrested 26-year-old Hillary Jade Thompson of Falkville. She’s charged with possession with intent to distribute. Her bond was set at $5,000.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.