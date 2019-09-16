Temperature drop on track for Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Just a few small pop-up showers in the sky the next few afternoons. Overall, rain chances are below 5 percent.
It will be hot again Tuesday with highs near 100. Expect to see more heat through Thursday. The mornings and evenings will be comfortable due to the lower humidity.
As we get later in the day on Thursday expect the wind to pick up more from the east as a back door cold front moves in from Georgia. We will see a few clouds as this happens but rain chances will remain very low.
Temperatures will back off into the middle an upper 80s during the afternoon hours. It is possible we will see a temperature drop between 10 and 15 degrees from the Georgia state line to the Shoals of NW Alabama.
Morning lows will drop into the lower to middle 60s into Saturday.
This weather pattern breaks down over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday look dry with highs near 90.
