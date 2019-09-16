Teen charged with killing father, critically injuring brother in court on Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Jeffrey Wanca, the 16-year-old charged with shooting and killing his father and injuring his younger brother will have his preliminary hearing in Madison County Court on Wednesday.
The shootings took place at a home on Barberry Lane in Toney on August 24th. Linda and Rick McNamara say their son, 43-year-old Chad Wanca, died from a gunshot wound at Huntsville Hospital. His 12-year-old son, Hunter Wanca, was taken to the intensive care unit at UAB.
The McNamaras said their 16-year-old grandson, Jeffrey, is charged with murder and attempted murder.
The McNamara’s tell WAFF the shooting started when their oldest grandson was asked to clean his room.
“I need to talk to my grandson and let him know that we are there for him,” Linda McNamara said.
