StroudStrong: WAFF’s Allen Stroud inducted into Bob Jones High School Hall of Fame

“This honor isn’t just about being honored as a 2019 Hall of Fame inductee. It is also about following in my father’s footsteps, a longtime teacher at Bob Jones High School and 2015 inductee,” he said. "It also brings back a lot of Bob Jones Homecoming game memories. I worked the pass gate at the old stadium/original school with my dad for many years. I think back to the night I had the honor of meeting former Congressman Robert E. Jones (our school’s namesake). A special shout out to the classes of 1993, 1994, and 1995 (many of my dad’s students) for treating me just like one of the big kids. Now, 25 years later, receiving their thoughts and prayers during my cancer battle, I’m truly humbled. The memories go on and on through the years. For me, this is an absolute honor and a night I will never forget.”