StroudStrong: WAFF’s Allen Stroud inducted into Bob Jones High School Hall of Fame

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 News reporter Allen Stroud is one of four 2019 inductees for the Bob Jones High School Hall of Fame.
Allen is a 2006 alum of the Patriots and has been working with WAFF since 2013.
Superintendent Robby Parker and Principal Sylvia Lambert honored him at halftime during Friday night’s game against Florence.
Allen is the son of Jan and Wes Stroud, Wes is a longtime teacher at Bob Jones who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015. Allen’s sister, Megan, is a 2000 graduate of Bob Jones.
Allen was involved in many clubs during his high school years, which helped spark his interest in community service. That interest grew as he took on leadership positions at Auburn University.
“Really, Bob Jones has been a part of my life my entire life. Going back to the early 90s, as far back as I can remember, my dad working the gate and us coming to so many of these homecoming nights. So to be honored to as one of those Hall of Fame inductees,all these years later, really means a lot. and I’ll remember tonight forever," Allen said.
“This honor isn’t just about being honored as a 2019 Hall of Fame inductee. It is also about following in my father’s footsteps, a longtime teacher at Bob Jones High School and 2015 inductee,” he said. "It also brings back a lot of Bob Jones Homecoming game memories. I worked the pass gate at the old stadium/original school with my dad for many years. I think back to the night I had the honor of meeting former Congressman Robert E. Jones (our school’s namesake). A special shout out to the classes of 1993, 1994, and 1995 (many of my dad’s students) for treating me just like one of the big kids. Now, 25 years later, receiving their thoughts and prayers during my cancer battle, I’m truly humbled. The memories go on and on through the years. For me, this is an absolute honor and a night I will never forget.”
The WAFF 48 family is proud of Allen and can’t wait to have him back.
