Staying toasty this week, little rain to give relief

A mostly quiet week is in store. The heat will also be tagging along through the week with above average highs, peaking into the 90s.
Expect sunshine to be abundant today. The temperatures will crank up to a sizzling 95 degrees this afternoon. Winds will be light today. Dew points will be dropping as the day rolls along, so no rain is expected to bring relief from the hot conditions. Overnight lows will fall near 68.
Get your sunglasses ready for the sunshine this week. Rain chances get to 20% at best. Dry air will move in from the east Thursday, and settle in Friday. The workweek wraps up dry and toasty, with highs in the low 90s.
Due to radiational cooling because of mostly clear nights, lows will be in the 60s, so the start of the day should feel comfortable.
