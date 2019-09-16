Report lists UNA as one of the top public universities in the South

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A recent study from U.S. News and World Report ranks the University of North Alabama high in multiple categories.
The school ranks #19 in the category of “Top Public Regional Universities in the South”. This is the first time UNA has broken the top 20 in that category.
The only other school in Alabama to break the top 20 in that category was the University of Montevallo. At the top of the list was The Citadel, of Charleston, South Carolina.
Among the other rankings, UNA was put at a tie for 19th in the “Most Innovative Schools” category. The university was also tied for 27th in the category for “Best Colleges for Veterans”.
UNA President Ken Kitts said in a press release, ““The ranking affirms UNA’s position as one of the very best universities in the region as well as one of the most innovative”.
The Commitment to Undergraduate Teaching, Most Innovative Schools and Top Performers on Social Mobility are all new categories this year, according to the release.
