Plumber shot and killed while working in a home

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a home on US Hwy 411 Saturday, to find a plumber who had been shot dead in the side yard of a home where he had been working.
According to authorities it was determined that the victim, 49-year-old Dewayne Sparks of Anniston, had been shot by the homeowner, 61-year-old Orva Kyle Mcdonald Jr.
Investigators say the victim had no prior acquaintance with the homeowner before coming to repair a clogged sink.
The reason the victim was shot is still under investigation.
