Marshall County student charged in school threat

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County deputies have arrested a student at a local high school.
Deputies say the sheriff’s office and Douglas Police Department have investigated reports of student threats being made at Douglas schools over the past few days.
On Monday, sheriff’s investigators and deputies arrested a 16-year old male student at Douglas High School. He is charged with making a terrorist threat involving the school, a class C felony. He is being held by juvenile authorities.
“We do not take these type of threats lightly regardless of the reasons why they were said. The safety of our students is priority,” the sheriffs’ office said in a new release.
“During the course of the investigation, we did not believe the students or faculty were under immediate threat or danger. We were able to quickly assess the information and make an arrest today based on the hard work of our deputies and investigators. We will hold students accountable for their actions that disrupts school and related school activities. I would like to say thank you to Douglas Police Department, Dr. Cindy Wigley, Juvenile Probation, and all county school officials that helped today,” the department states.
