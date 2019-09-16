It’s Design Week in the Tennessee Valley!

(WAFF) - Design Week is going on this week for the very first time in the Tennessee Valley.
Incorporating Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, and Athens, this week-long event series brings together design professionals, interior designers, architects, students, agencies, print shops and the public to discuss design within the community.
The 2019 lineup includes two out-of-town speakers, Hank Washington and Brian Manley, both of whom are experts in their industry.
The event also involves the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Athens State University, and Calhoun Community College, to encourage student participation.
The co-founders of design week tell WAFF they want to make the area’s many talented students aware that they don’t have to move to find good jobs.
To learn more about Design Week in Huntsville, click here.
Gowins and Cornett developed Design Week with the American Advertising Federation (AAF) of North Alabama. AAF North Alabama is also celebrating its 50th year.
Design Week runs through September 21st.
