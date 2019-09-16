Huntsville Animal Services offering $10 pet adoptions through end of September

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s the best deal in town! Huntsville Animal Services is offering a $10 Blowout Pet Adoption special starting Monday, September 16, through Saturday, September 28. Exceptions may apply to some pets.
The Shelter relies on the community to adopt dozens of pets coming into the Shelter each week. You can help save a pet’s life and earn a new best friend. Please visit the Shelter and get to know these loving and playful animals. There’s always room for one more pet in the family household!
The Shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
