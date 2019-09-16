Governor Ivey celebrating infrastructure work in Colbert County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gov. Ivey is making a stop at Cherokee High School on Monday morning for a press conference.
Ivey and others will speak about an infrastructure improvement project funded by the Rebuild Alabama Act.
The Rebuild Alabama Act brings in additional money for infrastructure projects at the municipal, city and state level. The act was passed by the Alabama Legislature during a 2019 special session.
According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the act has brought consistent revenue to Colbert County, resulting in the development of an infrastructure maintenance plan and the largest paving project in county history.
The Alabama Executive Director of the Association of County Commissioners Sonny Brasfield, Cherokee Mayor Terry Cosby and other elected officials will join Gov. Ivey for the press conference.
The conference is expected to being at 11 a.m. at Cherokee High School.
