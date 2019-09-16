Florence is reaping the benefits of some big tourism dollars

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Shoals is reaping the benefits of some big tourism dollars.
The money comes after the city of Florence played host to the renewed rivalry of UNA and Alabama A&M football.
This past weekend's football game was a touch down for Florence.
Tourism officials say folks spent more than a half-million dollars in just one weekend.
More than 12,000 fans from across the valley packed out Braly Stadium this weekend to watch the UNA vs. A&M football game.
Fans, players, and their families spent a lot of money on lodging, dining, and attractions.
Tyler Dolan with the Florence Lauderdale Tourism office says that’s good news for tourism, a venture that not only generates revenue but helps put the Shoals on the map for even more big events to come.
“There are a lot of hands that are on these events’ local business owners the restaurants and hotels do a great job to accommodate people coming in having rooms available," said Dolan.
Dolan says having a big crowd in a small town can get hectic.
“Nothing like this could be done and this big without the help of the UNA event they did a great job, said," Dolan.
Dolan says they hope to host the game again next year.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.