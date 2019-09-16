Fire at mini-storage causes heavy damage to ten units

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire along with several responding fire units was called to a fire at Riverton Mini-Storage at 2612 Winchester Road. Neighbors report hearing an explosion and seeing flames just before 4:30 Sunday afternoon. The owner of the business contacted WAFF-48 News. He says the business is temporarily closed while fire crews and utilities work to secure the storage facility. He tells us there are a total of 10 units damaged in the middle section of the storage facility. No vehicles or boats were stored in those units. The owner tells us it was mostly household goods. He’s asking that people stay away from the business until the scene is cleared and safe. He tells me it could be 48 hours before anyone is allowed to go back and check the contents of the building.