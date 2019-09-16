City of Florence participates in “Walk to End Alzheimer’s”

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A good turnout Sunday for the “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” event in Florence.
This annual event is just one of more than 600 community walks nationwide for the cause. Organizers call it the world’s largest event to raise awareness and money for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Sunday’s walk raised almost $85,000.
“In Alabama alone, 92,000 people are affected by Alzheimer’s and 304 caregivers are affected. That’s people who take off work that is here to support the cause and to find a cure,” said organizer Cheryl Cleveland.
You have a second chance to participate in the “Walk to End Alzheimer’s.” There is an event scheduled for Sunday, September 22nd at Big Spring Park in Huntsville. Check-in will begin at 12:30 p.m. There will be a brief opening ceremony at 2 p.m.
The event is hosted by the North Alabama “Walk to End Alzheimer’s.”
