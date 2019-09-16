Athens councilman, wife in stable condition after being hit by car

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens officials have an update on the Travises following last week’s domestic incident that put them in intensive care.
Councilman Frank Travis and his wife, Sharon, are now in stable condition. Sharon Travis has been moved out of the intensive care unit at Huntsville Hospital. Frank Travis remains in ICU.
Police say their 33-year-old son, Sean Travis, hit them with a car. He is charged with two counts of first-degree domestic violence assault.
Sean Travis remains the Limestone County Jail with a bond of $25,000. If he does bond out, part of the conditions are that he cannot have any contact with his parents or go on their property, according to court filings.
