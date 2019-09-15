World War II vets return home from Europe

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A second homecoming for a half-dozen World War II heroes at Huntsville Airport Saturday evening.
The six local veterans are returning from a week-long “Trip of Honor” to Belgium, Luxembourg, and Germany. The veterans spoke of honoring their fallen comrades, seeing old friends and about going overseas for the first time.
The veterans range in age from 93 to 102 years old and their stories are amazing. Jim Feezel used his tank to tear down the door to the gas chamber at the Dachau concentration camp. Infantryman Harold McMurran was hospitalized for a week after he was poisoned by German prisoners. Fighter pilot Earl Miller engaged in dogfights with German fighter planes on a daily basis. He once flew so close to the ground to avoid enemy fire that someone stuck a pitchfork in the wing of his plane. Infantryman George Mills fought at the front lines during the Battle of the Bulge and was awarded a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and the French Legion of Honor Medal.
“I was standing in a graveyard at Luxemburg and the lady handed me a paper. 63 members of my battalion were buried in that graveyard. Kind of swells your heart,” said World War II veteran George Mills.
This was a “Trip of Honor” conducted by the group “Forever Young Senior Veterans in Alabama.”
The group puts on regular events to honor those who serve.
