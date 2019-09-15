World War II vets return home from Europe

The veterans range in age from 93 to 102 years old and their stories are amazing. Jim Feezel used his tank to tear down the door to the gas chamber at the Dachau concentration camp. Infantryman Harold McMurran was hospitalized for a week after he was poisoned by German prisoners. Fighter pilot Earl Miller engaged in dogfights with German fighter planes on a daily basis. He once flew so close to the ground to avoid enemy fire that someone stuck a pitchfork in the wing of his plane. Infantryman George Mills fought at the front lines during the Battle of the Bulge and was awarded a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and the French Legion of Honor Medal.