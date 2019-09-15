Staying hot in the mid 90s to start the week

After another hot and sunny Sunday afternoon, clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 60s overnight.
The work week will start off hot with high temperatures in the middle 90s Monday through Wednesday, so we are roughly 10 degrees above average for the next couple of days. Humidity will gradually increase by the middle of the week with very isolated chances for rain showers each afternoon.
Temps will cool slightly to end the week on Thursday and Friday with highs staying in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Next weekend looks mainly dry with highs staying near 90 degrees.
The Autumnal Equinox is Monday, September 23rd at 2:50 AM CDT, but still no sign of a “Fall-like” cool down just yet.
