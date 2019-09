CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - State Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Cullman woman. The accident happened around 1:30 Sunday morning five miles north of Cullman. State Troopers say 42-year-old Amy Lachelle Drake was killed when the Toyota 4-Runner she was driving left the roadway on Cullman County 1545 and hit a tree. Troopers say, Drake, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.