More heat for the week

We wrap up the weekend with more heat. Today will be another hot day with highs in the lower 90s. Plenty of sunshine will accompany the heat. Humidity will be lowering through the afternoon and evening. Drier air will be settled in by tomorrow.
Expect sunshine for most days and heat for all days of the upcoming work week. Chances get to about a one in five shot for showers most days, so most won’t get any rain. Highs will be peaking into the low to mid 90s, above our average of mid 80s for this time of year. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s, also on the warm side with our average low of lower 60s.
