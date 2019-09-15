Man arrested on charges of domestic violence after standoff with deputies

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A standoff with law enforcement in Morgan County turned into a not-so-peaceful arrest.
Morgan County deputies were called to a standoff Saturday night with 48-year-old Anthony Boyd Taylor. They tell us the standoff ended without an issue. Taylor was taken to Decatur General Hospital.
Deputies say they were called back to the home later that night by a family member because Boyd had returned and was combative.
Deputies tased Boyd arrested him and took him back to the hospital where he again had to be subdued.
Boyd is charged with domestic violence, resisting arrest, and a probation violation.
