Madison County Sheriff’s Investigators need help identifying burglary suspect

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Sheriff’s investigators need your help identifying a person who broke into a bank in Gurley. They tell us the suspect didn’t leave many clues about his or her identity.
The Madison County Sheriff tells us someone broke into People’s Independent Bank around 4 Sunday morning.
The thief was wearing a black raincoat, a white bandana covering on the face, and gloves.
If you can identify or have information contact Investigator Locke at 256-533-8827 or clocke@madisoncountyal.gov.
