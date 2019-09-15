Madison County Sheriff’s Investigators need help identifying burglary suspect

Suspect in bank burglary in Gurley (Source: Madison Co Sheriff's Office)
By Elizabeth Gentle | September 15, 2019 at 4:25 PM CDT - Updated September 15 at 4:25 PM

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Sheriff’s investigators need your help identifying a person who broke into a bank in Gurley. They tell us the suspect didn’t leave many clues about his or her identity.

The Madison County Sheriff tells us someone broke into People’s Independent Bank around 4 Sunday morning.

The thief was wearing a black raincoat, a white bandana covering on the face, and gloves.

If you can identify or have information contact Investigator Locke at 256-533-8827 or clocke@madisoncountyal.gov.

