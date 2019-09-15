Huntsville City Council approves music audit, meaning resources on the way for local acts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City is alive with the sound of music.
Thursday the Huntsville City Council approved the music audit performed by Sound Diplomacy. It’s an organization that works with cities to improve and foster music scenes.
The formal resolution states the city “wishes to undertake recommendations” given by Sound Diplomacy’s audit of Huntsville’s current music scene.
These include but are not limited to:
- Establishing a Huntsville music office
- Stream lining music performance permits and licenses
- Reviewing the noise regulation
Saturday, Red Stone Arsenal hosted an Oktoberfest Battle of the Bands, where three bands competed for cash prizes.
North Alabama band “By All Means” performed, and lead man Justin York said the Huntsville scene does have room to grow.
“It’s been a little dead, but I feel like it’s emerging. Bands are working together for once, about trying to get that show. Instead of cut throat, how much are we going to make, you let’s just push some good music man and take care of our city," he said.
Other performers and attendees pointed to attracting bigger acts and potentially cheaper tickets as changes they’d like to see moving forward.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.