Georgia man arrested in Hartselle on charges of drug possession

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hartselle Police arrest a man they say was trying to forge a prescription then ran from officers.
27-year-old James Bloodworth III of Decatur, Georgia was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance. Police said he was trying to fill a forged prescription at Gilchrist Pharmacy. When officers got on scene, Bloodworth jumped into his vehicle and took off. After a short chase, Bloodworth lost control and wrecked north of Sparkman Street and Highway 31.
Officers searched his vehicle and found codeine cough syrup purchased from four pharmacies between Warrior and Hartselle. And an envelope containing multiple forged prescriptions and several sheets of blank prescriptions.
Bloodworth was booked into the Morgan County jail.
