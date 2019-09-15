Fire heavily damages Decatur playground

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A second playground fire in the Tennessee Valley in just a week.
We found this wreckage of a playground at the Childcare Network on Clarkview Street in Decatur. WAFF-48 News reached out to Decatur Police. They tell us they are no investigating. Our photojournalist at the scene said he could still smell smoldering rubber.
48 News told you last week that Huntsville police are investigating how a playground in the Northwoods neighborhood went up in flames last Sunday.
Still no word on the results of that investigation.
