Bulldogs take home victory over UNA Lions

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A and M is celebrating a big victory. The Bulldogs shut out the University of North Alabama 31-24. More than 12, 000 people were in attendance to watch the game at Braly Stadium in Florence.
Alabama A&M traveled 80 miles to Florence to face the UNA Lions Saturday night. Both teams were 1-1 heading into their rivalry game.
The UNA Lions play against Jacksonville State next Saturday!
The Alabama A and M Bulldogs are on the road next Saturday as they travel to play Samford. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.