HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mark your calendars - the 6th Annual Pumpkin Blast Competition is set for Saturday, November 2!
Presented by Holy Family School in Huntsville, this event at Tate Farms brings teams together to launch pumpkins from homemade devices as they compete for accuracy and distance.
Proceeds from the event will go toward HFS in hopes of building a new facility.
Want to register a team? You have until September 30! Sign up at www.pumpkinblast.com.
