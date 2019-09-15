Alabama Crimson Tide keeps winning streak alive in victory over Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, South Carolina. (WAFF) - The Number 2-ranked Alabama football team beat South Carolina, 47-23, in the Crimson Tide’s Southeastern Conference opener in Columbia, South Carolina, on Saturday afternoon at Williams-Brice Stadium. Alabama moved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the SEC while the Gamecocks dropped to 1-2, 0-1 in the SEC.
On offense, junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa totaled a career-best 444 yards and matched his career-high mark with five touchdowns through the air on 28-of-36 passing. Running back Najee Harris had a huge game with the junior hauling in five passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns to go with 36 yards rushing.
Alabama returns home to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21 to face Southern Miss in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Kickoff between the Crimson Tide and Golden Eagles is set for 11 a.m. CT.
