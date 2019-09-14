Summertime pattern continues today

A few showers are leftover from the overnight hours but should fade after sunrise. Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds and high humidity. There will be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms to spark this afternoon with daytime heating, but most stay dry and hot. Highs peak into the low 90s.
Sunday will be mostly dry, with the tiny chance of an afternoon shower. Lower dew points will return tomorrow, and drier air really kicks in Monday with mostly sunny skies.
The week ahead will be hot. Highs will mostly be in the low to mid-90s with mostly sunny days. There will be little relief found in the form of rain since dry air will be in place, especially the first half of the week.
The tropics are busy again with Tropical Storm Humberto. It is located to the east of the northwestern Bahamas, and will likely bring tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rain to an already battered area. The current track has it upgrading to a hurricane by early Monday but is expected to curve east, away from the United States.
