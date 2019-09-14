No fair in 2019 for Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - After nearly 70 years, the Morgan County Fair won’t be happening this year. It’s been a family affair for more than half a century.
“I actually went to work for them and now I have children and grand children and they love it," Morgan County resident Mae Hammoc said.
Hammoc has lived in Morgan County her entire life.
She says some of her fondest memories are at the county fair.
Fair director Jon Wiley says this was a tough decision for the board.
“It bothers every one of us that we can’t do it in ’19," Wiley said.
The Morgan County Fairgrounds, right off the Beltline in Decatur, has been on the market for more than 20 years.
Wiley says the land was bought unexpectedly.
And while they tried to find a new location, there simply wasn’t enough time.
“I want everybody to understand that we tried our best. We spent countless hours trying to find somewhere to have the event and it just didn’t work out," Wiley explained.
Wiley and the rest of the fair board are already preparing for 2020.
“It’s not done forever. The thing is, the fair is six flags or Disney for a lot of families, and we understand that and that’s why we do it," Wiley said.
Morgan County residents tell WAFF 48 News, they’re looking forward to the fair making a return.
A location has not been determined for the 2020 fair.
