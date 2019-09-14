Murder suspect charged in fatal Decatur hit & run from October 2018

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - After almost a year of searching for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run, Decatur police now have a suspect in custody.
In October 2018, Ricardo Dwayne Brown was found unconscious on 12th Avenue. He later died at the hospital.
Police determined he had been stuck by a vehicle that left the scene prior to officers’ arrival.
Through the course of the investigation, detectives located and interviewed multiple witnesses. They later determined the driver was Jason Michael Osborn.
Police say they also learned Osborn had robbed Brown for an undisclosed amount of money and illegal narcotics prior to Osborn hitting Brown with the vehicle and fleeing the scene.
Police obtained two warrants on Friday charging Osborn with murder and first-degree robbery. Osborn was already in custody for unrelated charges.
Osborn is being held at the Morgan County Jail on $150,000 bond for the murder charge and $60,000 for the robbery charge.
