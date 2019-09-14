Isolated rain and more 90s ahead

Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will taper off after sunset tonight leaving us very muggy with partly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog will likely develop overnight with morning temps in the low to middle 70s.
A mix of sun and clouds is expected for Sunday with hot high temperatures in the low to middle 90s, very isolated rain showers will develop into the afternoon hours. The week ahead stays very hot but not too humid, highs Monday through Wednesday will be in the middle 90s with slight chances for afternoon showers.
Things will cool slightly by Thursday and Friday with highs near 90 degrees to round out the week. We are keeping a close eye on a potential cold front coming in by the following week, but it is too early to tell if this will be our first taste of fall-like temperatures. The Autumnal Equinox will be Monday, September 23rd at 2:50 AM CDT.
