Decatur man charged with murder in 2018 hit-and-run

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run death.
Decatur Police say the case dates back to October 31, 2018. Police responded to a report of a man lying in the roadway on 12th Avenue Northwest. Ricardo Dwayne Brown was transported to the hospital where he died.
Detectives interviewed multiple witnesses who provided details that Jason Michael Osborn was the driver of the vehicle that hit Brown. Police say Osborn robbed Brown for an undisclosed amount of money and drugs before hitting Brown with his vehicle and leaving the scene.
On September 13, 2019, Detective Sean Mukaddam served two warrants charging Osborn with murder and robbery in the first degree. Osborn was already in custody for unrelated charges.
Osborn is being held in the Morgan County Jail on $150, 000 bond for the murder charge and $60,000 for the charge of robbery in the first degree.
