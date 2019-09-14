Athens city councilman, wife in ICU after son allegedly hits them with car

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens City Council member and his wife are in intensive care after being hit by a car allegedly driven by their own son.
Athens police say Councilman Frank Travis called 911 around midnight Thursday, but the dispatcher had trouble understanding him. Officers responded to his home and found him and his wife, Sharon Travis, injured outside.
They were taken to Huntsville Hospital’s ICU.
Police Chief Floyd Johnson said the initial investigation determined the couple sustained injuries during a domestic situation with their son, 33-year-old Sean Travis, who hit them with a vehicle.
Police charged Sean Travis with two counts of first-degree domestic violence assault. He will be transferred to the Limestone County Jail.
“We ask the community to please join us at the city in keeping the Travis family in our thoughts and prayers,” said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks.
