Redstone Arsenal celebrates 24th annual Oktoberfest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama’s favorite fall-time festival is finally back! Happening this weekend is the 24th annual Oktoberfest at Redstone Arsenal.
Attendees can expect lots of rides, food, games and musical performances from local groups.
“It’s kind of a one-of-a-kind festival for this area,” says Stephanie Stone, Redstone Arsenal’s MWR marketing manager.
While it certainly is a lot of fun and games, this event, modeled after the Oktoberfest that takes place in Germany around this time of year, also holds a special historic meaning for North Alabama.
“This is our marquee event, community outreach, honoring our German heritage, which goes back to what really put Redstone Arsenal on the map, which was spearheading the United States missile program to bring us on the parity with the Russians during the space race," says Garrison Command Sergeant Major Billy Counts.
The event is happening Friday 5:00pm-1:00am, Saturday 12:00pm-1:00am and Sunday 12:00pm-7:00pm. General admission is $17. Active duty military receive a $2 discount.
