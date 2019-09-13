Marshall County Sheriff looking for help in 22-year-old cold case

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff is looking for help with a gruesome cold case from 1997.
The Sheriff’s Office says that a dismembered body was found in the Cataco Creek north of Arab in the Union Grove Community on April 15th of 1997. The body’s head and hands were removed and the cause of death has never been determined due to that.
The Sheriff’s Office says its only real lead is that a maroon Chevy truck with tinted windows driven by a white male was seen leaving the area where the body was found.
The Sheriff’s Office says the victim was a white male, between the ages of 20 to 30, who was about 150 pounds and 5-foot-9. It’s believed the victim’s hair was a sandy-red.
If you have any information about this case, please call 256-582-2034. A reward may be available for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
