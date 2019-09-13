Madison Police warning of door kicking burglars

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Police are warning of an increase in burglaries and want you to be on alert for any suspicious activity.
The police department reports several burglaries at apartments along Royal Drive and Waterhill Road.
According to police burglars are kicking in doors and stealing electronics.
Police are asking you to call 911 if you hear of or see anything suspicious. Police are also asking for homeowners with video of anything suspicious from security cameras to reach out.
