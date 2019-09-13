Huntsville Mayor vetoes council approved pay raises

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle vetoed council approved pay raises for his position and the city council on Friday.
Huntsville’s City Council passed an ordinance that would have increased salaries for the mayoral and council positions after the 2020 election during a Thursday meeting.
The ordinance increased the Mayor’s salary to $176,000 a year. It increased City Council Member salaries to $44,000 a year and the City Council President salary to $49,000 per year.
“I hereby Veto Ordinance no. 19-769 pertaining to the annual salary for Mayor and City Council.
As stated, while I deeply appreciate the intent of Council, I have said I am satisfied with my salary and knew what it was when I went into public service. My focus remains on our 2,100 employees and the job I was elected to do as Mayor.
The Council and I also have a philosophical difference on the job of City Council and how they should be compensated. I previously had the honor of serving as a Council Member. A Council Member should strive to be involved in the community, to bring constituent ideas to City Hall and provide an additional voice to the needs of their districts. I respect that Council Members deserve remuneration to offset hours away from their full-time jobs. This increase changes the intent of the position of citizen/lawmaker. Paying a City Council Member $44,000 to $49,000 a year is more than a City firefighter’s or a school teacher’s annual salary.
Again, this is a difference in ideas and beliefs. I think increasing Council salaries will make the role become more of an employee position than one as representative of the people."
WAFF reached out to City Council Members for a response to the veto. Council Member Jennie Robinson, who was the only council member to vote against the raise said she supported Mayor Battle’s decision. Robinson said she doesn’t believe council members should be full-time professional politicians. She echoed the Mayor’s sentiment that they should not be paid more than teachers, firefighters, or police officers.
We are awaiting a response from City Council President Devyn Keith on the Mayor’s veto.
This is the second time this summer the city council passed an ordinance giving the Mayor a pay raise. The first ordinance was passed in August and was also vetoed by Mayor Battle. Like the ordinance passed Thursday, the raise would not have gone into effect until after the 2020 elections cycle.
