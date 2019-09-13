Huntsville City Council rejects electric scooters

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Among the things the Huntsville City Council voted on Thursday night was the use of electric scooters downtown, and that vote was negative.
Scooters almost became a reality but were quickly knocked down in a reverse course by the council.
The Huntsville City Council voted 3-2 to not bring the scooters to town.
That decision came with much discussion over one thing: safety.
Scooters initially passed 3-2, but the council then scooted back on the topic, asking that safety concerns be added to the ordinance. They took another vote and it failed.
This doesn’t completely shutdown the possibility for e-scooters in the Rocket City. Another ordinance that matches the requests of Council could be presented for a vote.
Council members are afraid that scary incidents that have played out across the country in other cities will happen here at home.
Dennis Madsen, Huntsville Long-Range Planning Director, says there are several things in place when accepting bids from the various scooter companies that protect the city and the rider.
“If this works, then great, we will look at expanding it. If it doesn’t then we know we have to go back to the drawing board," he said.
Ultimately, council members worried the new mode of transportation isn’t safe enough for the Rocket City.
