Hot, humid, chance for afternoon storms

The workweek wraps up with a hot and humid day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s, with feels-like temperatures around 100 degrees. A few showers are expected to blossom as the day heats up. There is a small chance for pop-up thunderstorms around peak heating hours. A few showers will linger into the night, but most football games will be good to go. Overnight lows will dip into the low 70s.
The weekend will bring a mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers and storms during the afternoon. Hot and humid conditions continue into the weekend with highs in the low 90s paired with muggy air. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70s.
The afternoon storms that will be possible may be small but could pack a punch with locally heavy rain, high winds, and lightning. They usually don't last long, but if you run into one, just know it could be strong.
Next week remains on the warm side with small rain chances. We still will likely stay well above our average high of 86 degrees, and lows of 63 degrees, through the next 10 days.
