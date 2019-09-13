Hot, humid, chance for afternoon storms

The workweek wraps up with a hot and humid day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s, with feels-like temperatures around 100 degrees. A few showers are expected to blossom as the day heats up. There is a small chance for pop-up thunderstorms around peak heating hours. A few showers will linger into the night, but most football games will be good to go. Overnight lows will dip into the low 70s.