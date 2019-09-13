Former Alabama woman pleads guilty to supporting al Qaeda

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A former Alabama resident has pleaded guilty to charges related to aiding al Qaeda.
Alaa Mohd Abusaad pleaded guilty to concealment of terrorism financing, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
In a release, the DOJ says Abusaad instructed an undercover FBI employee (UCE) how to send money to the mujahedeen (fighters engaged in jihad), which included strategies that would avoid detection by law enforecement. The release says Abusaad told the UCE that money “is needed. You can’t have a war without weapons. You can’t prepare a soldier without equipment.” Subsequently, Abusaad introduced the UCE to a financial facilitator who could route the UCE’s money to “brother that work with aq” (al Qaeda).
Abusaad faces the maximum penalty of 10 years, a $250,000 fine and up to a life term of supervised release for concealment of terrorism financing.
