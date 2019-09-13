Date set for public vote on Huntsville property tax referendum

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mark your calendars for Dec. 10 because the Huntsville City Council just approved a property tax referendum for you to vote on.
The thing is no one in the city will pay any more in taxes.
The city administration wants to change tax codes to ensure Limestone and Morgan County residents of the city will continue to pay property taxes for the school district.
This hasn’t been an issue, but as the city grows the administration says it wants to ensure it doesn’t become an issue down the road.
