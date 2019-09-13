Daikin announces expansion plan that will bring Decatur 50 new jobs

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Daikin America celebrated 25 years of production in Decatur by announcing plans to spend millions to expand.
The chemical company is going to spend up to $195-million to expand it’s facility on State Docks Road in Decatur.
That expansion will bring in about 50 new high paying jobs. The average salary will be $78-thousand.
Construction should begin in January and will wrap-up in May of 2022.
The project will also be a boon for Morgan County, Decatur City and Hartselle City Schools which will receive about $6-million more in property tax money.
Daikin also presented the City of Decatur with a $200k gift when announcing the expansion.
