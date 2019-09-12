State school board passes new budget

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Board of Education approved its new budget year which begins Oct. 1.
The vote was unanimous and it’s ever so slightly less than last year’s budget. The new budget is a little more than $33.5 million. Alabama State Board of Education Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey says the numbers are in-line with day-to-day operations of the department.
“That’s just the department operational budget from what we were appropriated from the state legislature and also what we get from federal indirect costs,” said Mackey.
The bulk of the new year’s budget is allotted for personnel costs which includes a 2 percent raise.
