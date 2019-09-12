Merrimack Hall celebrating its 100th anniversary

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville fixture and gathering place has hit its centennial and is still going strong.
Thursday night, the Huntsville City Council honored the Merrimack Hall on Triana Boulevard for its 100th anniversary.
It was once a mill, but in has been a performing arts hall for those with special needs since 2006.
Owner Debra Jenkins said the building has always been a gathering place, and it’s a tradition she plans to continue.
“This building served as the community hub for the neighborhood and this was where people came for their recreation, for their social activities,” she said.
"Where in the past it was mill workers, now it's people with special needs."
Community members with special needs of all ages have been coming to the building for classes, fellowship and to put on performances for anyone lucky enough to get a seat.
Jenkins had high praise for their work.
“I would rather watch one of these shows than anything on Broadway,” she said.
So if you want to hear a tune, catch a show or enjoy a smile come on down to Merrimack Mill.
