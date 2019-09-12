Man injured while trying to stop theft suspect driving his mother’s car through Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is in the Colbert County jail after a car theft that led to a chase in Tuscumbia.
Tuscumbia police say the man was accused of stealing a woman’s parked, unoccupied car from Spring Park, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.
That woman’s son chased after the suspect and managed to get the suspect to stop. That’s when the son jumped on top of his mother’s car.
The suspect took off with the son still on the hood of the car, according to police, but he later fell off and his foot was run over.
Police later found the car, which had run out of gas on Veterans Boulevard.
The suspect, Brandon Muse, was arrested at the scene. He’s in the Colbert County Jail on a $75,000 bond, but that could soon be revoked because he was out of jail on a suspended sentence.
The woman’s son, meanwhile, did receive treatment for his injuries.
Tuscumbia police are still gathering details on this incident.
