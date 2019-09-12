2 Huntsville men arrested in deadly fentanyl case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Federal agents have arrested two Huntsville men accused in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. This case resulted in someone’s death, according to U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and Drug Enforcement Administration Assistant Special Agent in Charge Clay Morris.
A two-count indictment charges 35-year-old Antonio Lavar Burton, also known as “Fat Tony,”35, and 35-year-old Quincy Cortez McClendon with conspiring to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl. The indictment states this resulted in a death in November 2017 in Madison County. The grand jury returned the indictment against Burton and McClendon in August.
Burton and McClendon are both currently in the Morgan County Jail.
“A tiny fraction of a gram of fentanyl can be lethal, and as dealers add it to more and more drugs, it is causing both fatal and non-fatal overdoses,” Town said. “Death and destruction of this criminal behavior will not be tolerated, and will be severely punished.”
“Time and time again we have warned drug dealers that we will relentlessly and aggressively bring them to justice in order to protect our children and communities,” Morris said. “We will not sit idly by while drug dealers continue to plague our streets with any drugs, especially fentanyl.”
The penalty for distributing a controlled substance that results in death is 20 years to life in prison and a maximum $1 million fine.
The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case in partnership with the Huntsville Police Department and the Madison County District Attorney’s Office and the United States Marshals Service.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Becher Sr. is prosecuting.
