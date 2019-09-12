Heat index near 100° again

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Areas of patchy fog and muggy conditions will start off your Thursday morning.
Fog should mix out by 9AM with mostly sunny skies and high humidity, the heat index will likely be over 100 degrees again this afternoon.
More isolated to scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will develop with the threat of heavy rainfall and brief gusty winds. Skies will stay clear overnight with more fog developing, lows will be in the low 70s.
Friday will be a touch hotter with highs in the upper 90s and more storms developing into the afternoon and evening.
The weekend forecast looks good for now with mainly dry conditions although an isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on both Saturday and Sunday.
We are keeping a close eye on potential tropical development near the Bahamas that could develop in the next few days as it moves toward the Gulf of Mexico.
Next week will start off with better chances of seeing scattered rain showers and storms. Temps look to be more seasonal in the middle 80s to low 90s.
