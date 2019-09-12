Crime Stoppers: Man steals victim’s identity, credit card info

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Another reminder from Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers to guard your financial information closely. They say thieves could be using your credit card, even if the card is still in your wallet.
Huntsville police say one man made several charges with the victim’s credit card on Aug. 28 at the Y&J Mart on Jordan Lane. The victim still had their credit card in their possession.
Investigators say the suspect got access to the victim’s account and created the victim’s identity and ability to use their financial account information.
If you recognize this credit card con artist, your information could qualify you for a reward. Call 256-53-CRIME.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.